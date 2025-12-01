Elderly couple found dead in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Bokaro: An elderly couple was found dead with their throats slit in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Joshi Colony in Harla police station area, where the couple ran a tea shop at their residence.

The deceased were identified as Mahavir Sao (65) and his wife Kaushlya Devi (60).

“Locals visited the shop on Monday morning, but found it closed. The couple was later found lying in a pool of blood with throats slit,” Deputy SP (City) Alok Ranjan said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Investigation is underway, Ranjan said.