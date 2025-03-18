Elderly couple found dead in Kohat Enclave; night attendant missing

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) A 70-year-old man and his wife were found dead in their home in the Kohat Enclave area of northwest Delhi, with their night attendant missing and signs of a break-in apparent, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Mohinder Singh and his wife Dilraj Kaur, who lived alone, an officer said. Their bodies were found in a decomposed state.

"A PCR call was received on Tuesday at Subhash Place Police Station regarding a foul smell emanating from a house. Upon reaching House No 317 in Kohat Enclave, police found the bodies of the elderly couple lying in separate rooms on the third floor of the building," the officer said.

The state of decomposition suggested they had been dead for about two or three days, he said.

Singh was last seen alive around 8 pm Sunday. An attendant who stayed with them at night has been missing, the officer said.

Police have also discovered that an attempt had been made to break open a locker inside the house.

A hunt has been launched for the missing attendant and a case filed.