Elderly couple found dead in their home in Haryana's Assandh

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) An elderly couple were found dead with their hands tied and mouths sealed with a tape in their home in Assandh town in Haryana. Police suspect they may have been strangled to death.

The bodies of 77-year-old Hari Singh, a scrap dealer, and his wife Leela Wati were found by one of their grandsons who lives in a house nearby, police said.

Assandh's Deputy Superintendent of Police Gorakh Pal said as per preliminary investigations,, there was no evidence of burglary or missing valuables from the house.

"An FIR has been registered and we are investigating the case from all angles. It appears that the couple were strangled to death. Their bodies bore no injury mark," the DSP said.

The couple's grandson found them lying lifeless on the floor when he entered the house after which the police were informed, he said. One of Hari Singh's two sons lives close to his house, police said.

"We are scanning CCTV footage... multiple police teams have been formed to gather clues about the accused," he said over the phone.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala posted on X in Hindi, "Horrific images of a murder that have emerged from Karnal, Haryana, are extremely painful and tragic.

"As always, the BJP government in Haryana remains a silent spectator in cases of murder, atrocities, and crime, and this audacity of the criminals is a direct consequence of their inaction," Surjewala alleged.