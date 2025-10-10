Elderly couple found dead in UP's Aligarh

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) An elderly couple from Aligarh died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in Ramghat area here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pooran Singh, 72, and his wife, Chameli Devi, 70, residents of Mohammadpur Badhera village in Atrauli tehsil. The couple reportedly had frequent domestic disputes.

According to police, the duo went to Ramghat in Bulandshahr on Friday morning to take a dip in the Ganga River. Once there, they consumed food laced with a poisonous substance.

After ingesting the poison, both of them collapsed.

When police arrived at the scene, Singh had already passed away, while his wife was taken to a hospital but died en route.