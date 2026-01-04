Elderly couple found murdered in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) An elderly couple was found murdered at their residence in east Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday, with police suspecting robbery as a possible motive, Delhi Police said.

A PCR call was received around 12.30 am from the couple's son, informing that his parents were lying unconscious at their house in Ram Nagar Extension.

"Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot where the caller, Vaibhav Bansal, told officers that his parents had been killed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in a statement.

During inspection, police found the bodies of the couple lying in two separate rooms on the third floor of the house. The deceased were identified as Parvesh Bansal (65), and her husband Virender Kumar Bansal (75), a retired teacher.

Police said injuries were found on the face of Virender Kumar Bansal, indicating that he had been assaulted.

"Prima facie, the motive of robbery cannot be ruled out. We have registered an FIR and the case is being investigated from all angles," the DCP said.

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to the scene. The spot was thoroughly inspected and photographed to collect evidence that could help identify the perpetrators and establish the motive behind the killings, Postmortem examinations will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death and the nature of injuries.

Police teams are questioning family members, neighbours and others who may have information related to the incident. CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned and call detail records are being analysed. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM DV DV