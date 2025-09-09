Elderly couple killed, 4 children injured as house wall collapses in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), 9 Sep (PTI) An elderly couple was killed and four children were injured when a house wall collapsed in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Nyorai village in the Kotwali Dehat area, where five members of a family were buried under the debris, officials said.

According to the police, Amar Singh (65) and his wife Sarwati Devi (62) died on the spot after being trapped under the collapsed wall. Two twin brothers, aged 2, Lavkush and another child, along with their four-year-old relative Kapil, were seriously injured. While a four-month-old infant suffered minor injuries.

Residents, police, and administration teams rushed to the site and pulled the victims from the debris. The critically injured children were referred to Aligarh Medical College for treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police and City Circle Officer, Amit Kumar Rai, said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and treatment of the injured is underway.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar), Vipin Kumar, said the families of the deceased would be provided Rs 4 lakh each from the disaster relief fund.