Elderly couple killed as truck hits their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Jun 28 (PTI) An elderly couple were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened near Termarwa valley when a truck hit the couple's motorcycle while they were on their way to Garhwa, said Ramgarh police station in-charge Rajesh Ranjan.

He said that the husband, 65, and wife, 60, were crushed to death on the spot and the truck driver fled with the vehicle.

Ranjan said that the identification of the couple is being done.