Elderly couple killed in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) An elderly couple was killed after they were hit by a car in outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The car driver rushed the couple, Somdutt (66) and his wife Rampyari (65), to the hospital but they did not make it, police said.

The incident took place on the morning of April 7.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received around 8.36 am on Monday. The couple were hit by the car and the vehicle's driver, Prince Giri, took them to a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh, police said.

While Rampyari was declared brought dead by doctors, Somdutt succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.

No eyewitnesses were found at the accident spot or the hospital. An FIR has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Swaroop Nagar police station, according to police.

Police said they have seized the car involved in the accident and a notice has been issued under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act asking the vehicle's registered owner to appear before the investigation team. The accused is likely to be arrested soon, they said.

The case has been transferred to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Cell for further proceedings.