Elderly couple killed in road accident in Punjab's Phagwara

hagwara, Feb 20 (PTI) An elderly couple died while eleven others were injured when two cars collided here on Thursday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Dhade village on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, officials said.

Station House Officer, Sadar Police Station, Dilbag Singh said Mukhtiar Singh (70) and his wife Dharam Kaur (60) died in the accident.

Their bodies were kept in the mortuary of Civil hospital Phagwara, he said.

All the injured are undergoing treatment, he added.