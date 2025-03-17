Elderly couple, maid tied up; valuables robbed in Northwest Delhi daylight robbery

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) An elderly couple and their maid were tied by robbers during a daylight heist at a residence in Northwest Delhi on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 am and they were alerted via a PCR call at 11.45 am.

The police said three to four men forcefully entered the Ashok Vihar house of one Om Prakash Aggarwal and restrained the elderly couple and their maid.

The suspects then looted gold ornaments and other valuables before escaping the scene in the house owner's car.

The complainant was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

The crime team arrived at the location and lifted fingerprints and other forensic evidence to assist in the investigation. The stolen car was later recovered, the police said.

"A case has been registered at the Ashok Vihar police station. The police have initiated an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and track down the culprits," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh in a statement said. PTI