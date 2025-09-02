Elderly couple murdered, daughters injured in Jharkhand's Dumka district

Dumka, Sep 2 (PTI) An elderly couple was murdered and their two daughters injured in Jharkhand’s Dumka district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 am at Sundara Falan village under Shikaripara police station limits.

The victims were identified as Saheb Hembrom (60) and wife Mangli Kisku (55). They were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, police added.

Their daughters, Hiramani (32) and Beni (18), sustained injuries and were admitted to Dumka Sadar Hospital.

Shikaripara police station officer-in-charge Amit Lakra told PTI, "The couple was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, while their daughters managed to escape and took shelter in a relative’s house nearby." Lakra said the elder daughter accused her boyfriend of committing the crime.

"In her statement, the elder daughter alleged that her boyfriend, Lokesh Murmu, a native of Pakur, incensed over her parents' refusal to let them marry, committed this crime. The bodies of the couple have been sent for post-mortem examination to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka. We are probing to find out the real motive of the crime," Lakra added.

Lakra added that police were trying to trace Hiramani's boyfriend.

"According to her daughter’s statement, Murmu was disabled in one hand and unemployed, which was why her parents opposed the marriage. These factors are part of our investigation," the official said. PTI ANB MNB