Elderly couple ‘murdered’ in J’khand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 16 (PTI) An elderly couple was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said.

The bodies were recovered from their room on Monday and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, they said.

The incident happened at Babupara village within Badkagaon police station limits.

"Prima facie, it appears the couple was killed with a sharp weapon on Sunday night. We are investigating the case," Barkagaon police station in-charge Krishna Gupta said.

He said the couple was living alone in the house, while their children lived in neighbourhood.