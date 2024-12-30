Elderly couple, neighbour found dead in MP's Shivpuri; cops suspect murder

Shivpuri (MP), Dec 30 (PTI) A 75-year-old man, his wife and another woman residing in their neighbourhood were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Monday morning, police said.

The police suspect it to be a case of murder and have started questioning people in the area to gather information about the incident, they said.

Sitaram Lodhi, his wife Munni Bai (70) and their neighbour Suraj Bai (65) were found dead in a hut near a field, close to Lodhi's house in Rautora village of Pichor assembly assembly segment, sub-divisional officer of police Prashant Sharma told reporters.

While Lodhi was found with a noose tightened around his neck, his wife had head injuries. Suraj Bai appeared to have been strangled to death, the official said.

Lodhi's grandson, who lived with them, went to the hut after waking up in the morning and found the bodies. He then immediately alerted the police.

After receiving information, Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore reached the spot, located 130 km from the district headquarters, and started an investigation into the deaths.

According to some neighbours of the deceased, the couple's financial condition was not good.

As per the probe conducted so far, the couple did not have enmity or dispute with anyone, Sharma said. PTI COR LAL GK