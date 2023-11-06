Elderly couple, son killed in car accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) An elderly couple and their son were killed while one woman was injured when their car met with an accident here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the car was hit by another vehicle on the Shamli-Kairana road in Kairana area here, they said.

Four persons travelling in the car got injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital, where Shukbir (80), his wife Shyamo (78) and son Kaluram (55) were declared dead, Kairana SHO Virender Singh Kasana said.

Sunita (52), who was also in the car, got injured and was hospitalised, Kasana said.

The SHO added that the police are trying to search the vehicle that hit the car and nab the driver. PTI CORR ABN RPA