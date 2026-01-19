Elderly couple stabbed to death, grandson injured in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 19 (PTI) An elderly couple was allegedly stabbed to death and their three-year-old grandson seriously injured by their son-in-law at Ottapalam here, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir (78) and his wife Suhara (70), residents of Thottakara in Ottapalam.

Police said the injured child, Muhammad Ishan, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused, Muhammad Rafi of Ponnani, the couple’s son-in-law and the child’s father, is absconding and police have launched a search to nab him.

According to the FIR, Nazir’s daughter Sulfi and her son Ishan had been living separately from Rafi for the past few months.

Police said Rafi, who was desperate to take custody of the child, reached Nazir’s house late on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when he allegedly forced his way into the house and stabbed the elderly couple, besides attacking the child, the FIR said.

The incident came to light when neighbours noticed Sulfi rushing the injured child to a hospital.

Police were informed soon after and reached the spot to find the elderly couple dead.

Police officials said that Ishan’s condition is stable even though he has suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Ottapalam police have registered a case for murder and attempt to murder and have started an investigation.