Elderly couple stabbed to death, son-in-law held in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 19 (PTI) An elderly couple was allegedly stabbed to death and their three-year-old grandson seriously injured by their son-in-law in this district on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir (78) and his wife Suhara (70), residents of Thottakara in Ottapalam, where the incident occurred, they added.

Police said the injured child, Muhammad Ishan, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused, Muhammad Rafi of Ponnani—the couple’s son-in-law and the child’s father—fled the scene and hid in a nearby building, where he slit a vein on his wrist before being caught by the police and local residents on Monday morning.

According to the FIR, Nazir’s daughter Sulfi and her son Ishan had been living separately from Rafi for the past few months.

Police said Rafi, who was desperate to take custody of the child, reached Nazir’s house late on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when he allegedly forced his way into the house and stabbed the elderly couple, besides attacking the child, the FIR said.

The incident came to light when neighbours noticed Sulfi rushing the injured child to a hospital.

Police were informed soon after and reached the spot to find the elderly couple dead.

Ottapalam police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder and have started an investigation.

Palakkad District Police Chief Ajit Kumar on Monday said that a family dispute led to the murder, according to preliminary findings.

He said a dispute over the child's custody was pending before a court, and that the couple had been living separately.

“The accused is in our custody. Arrest and remand procedures are underway, along with a scientific investigation,” Kumar said.

“We have learnt that he is an accused in some cases, including under the NDPS Act. After verifying the records, we will confirm the details,” he said.

Kumar said there was suspicion that Rafi carried out the attack after consuming narcotic substances. A blood test would be conducted to confirm this, he said.

“There are indications of drug abuse based on our interaction with him, but this needs to be scientifically verified,” Kumar said.

He said the accused was in possession of a weapon, but whether it was used in the attack would also be established through scientific examination and child Ishan's condition was currently out of danger. PTI TBA TBA ADB