Elderly couple, their son end lives by consuming poison in Gujarat

Rajkot, May 22 (PTI) An elderly couple and their 35-year-old son allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison near Paddhari town in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of the trio were recovered from an autorickshaw near Mota Rampar village in the district around 10.15 am, a Paddhari police station official said.

"A suicide note was recovered from the spot and it showed that the family took the extreme step by consuming poisonous liquid together due to financial hardships and health concerns," he said.

Their bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police official said.

The deceased were identified as Kadar Mukasam (62), his wife Faridaben (59) and son Ashiq (35). Kadar was a rickshaw driver, the police said. PTI COR KA NP