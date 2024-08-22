Elderly Dombivali woman lighting lamp in house dies in ensuing blaze

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) An 83-year-old woman died in Dombivali in Thane district after her clothes caught fire while she was lighting a lamp in her house, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in P&T Colony, the Manpada police station official added.

"When Seema Farsole was lighting a lamp, the fire spread to her gown. She sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. A case of accidental death was registered and probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM