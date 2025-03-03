Elderly driver dies as his e-rickshaw overturns in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver died when his vehicle overturned here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place on the Chanda-Kadipur road near Kadipur Khurd village, they said.

The driver, Murli Nishad was on his way to Kadipur in his e-rickshaw when the vehicle overturned. He suffered serious injuries in the accident, police said.

Locals rushed him to the community health centre in Kadipur, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added. PTI COR RUK KIS HIG