Elderly inmate of Kerala's Kannur central jail beaten to death by another prisoner

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 7 (PTI) An elderly inmate died in Kannur Central jail after allegedly being beaten by a fellow prisoner, police said on Wednesday.

Karunakaran, 86, a native of Kolayad, was found dead on Saturday, and the post-mortem report confirmed that the death was due to injuries sustained from the beating.

He was serving life imprisonment after being convicted in a murder case.

The accused, Velayudhan, alias Ayyappan, a native of Palakkad, has been taken into police custody, Kannur Town Inspector Sreejith Koderi said.

The accused is also a convict in another murder case, police said.

The incident is being investigated, and further details are awaited, it added. PTI COR HMP TGB HMP KH