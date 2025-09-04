Elderly jeweller stabbed during attempted robbery in Delhi's Azadpur, four juveniles held

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A 75-year-old jeweller was injured after four masked boys stabbed him during an attempted robbery at his shop in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 2.20 pm when the victim, Madan Lal Gupta, was sitting inside his jewellery shop, Jai Ambay Jewellery, they said.

According to police, four boys stormed into the shop, hiding their faces with mufflers to prevent identification, and tried to rob him.

"They assaulted the victim and stabbed him. Upon hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the spot, forcing the accused to flee," a senior police officer said.

Gupta was taken to Fortis Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His statement was recorded, following which a case was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

A probe was launched and all four accused, who are juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the crime, they said.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.