Elderly Jharkhand man, two sons held for killing daughter

Koderma (Jharkhand), Feb 14 (PTI) A 73-year-old man and his two sons were arrested in Jharkhand's Koderman district allegedly for killing his teenage daughter who used to interact with a boy of the same village, much to the chagrin of her family, a police officer said on Friday.

The family was charged with strangulating the 18-year-old to death, first dumping the body inside the septic chamber of their house and then burying it on a river bank after beheading the corpse.

It is alleged that the teenager was killed by her 20-year-old brother, while others hid the body in those two places. Superintendent of Police Anudeep Singh said the family had lodged a missing report of the victim, who was supposed to appear for the Class 12 (intermediate) board examinations, with the police on February 5.

In the course of the investigation, the police found a headless female body buried under the sand on the bank of the Panchkhero river Markacho area on February 12.

When the family members were called, they claimed they did not recognise the body, the SP said.

The police, however, suspected foul play while talking to them as their versions did not match.

During a search in the septic tank in their residence in Brahamtoli village, a bunch of the victim’s hair was found, Singh said.

They broke down during intense interrogation and admitted that on February 2, the younger of the victim's two brothers caught her sister talking over phone with the boy and strangulated her in a fit of rage, the SP said.

At that time, only the two siblings were present at home.

The police officer said that the family kept the body in the septic tank initially, but became afraid that the stench would reveal the crime. The corpse was there for eight days.

“So, they put the body in a sack, took it to the riverside on a bicycle and buried it under the sand after severing the head with an axe,” the SP said.

Later, the head of the victim was also found near the river bank.

The police arrested the victim’s father and two brothers on Thursday.

The bicycle and the axe used in the crime were also recovered. PTI COR BS NN