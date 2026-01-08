Elderly Kashmiri Pandit couple assaulted in Srinagar; ex-IRS officer among 3 held

Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Three people, including a dismissed IRS officer, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting an elderly Kashmiri Pandit couple here, official sources said.

They said police took cognizance of the alleged assault incident involving an elderly Kashmiri Pandit couple in the Rajbagh area of the city.

Police found that Vivek Batra, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who was dismissed from the service, along with his six associates, allegedly entered the residence of Ashok Toshkhanai in Rajbagh and assaulted the family members, the sources said.

They said the accused also attempted to set the house on fire.

During the incident, several women sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital, they added.

Acting promptly, the police arrested three accused persons and initiated legal proceedings under relevant sections of law, the sources said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they added. PTI SSB KVK KVK