Elderly man, 10 goats killed in fire in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A 70-year-old man and his 10 goats were burnt to death in a fire in Bisawar's Mukundpur locality, police said on Tuesday.

Banni Singh was sleeping in his hut alone early Tuesday and fell asleep with a fire on the hearth, which likely led to the blaze, they said.

A fire brigade team put out the blaze when attempts by the locals failed.

Circle Officer Amit Pathak said the fire was reported at around 2 am.

"Banni Singh and his 10 goats died after being trapped in the fire. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he said.