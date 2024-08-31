Elderly man assaulted inside train on suspicion of carrying beef; video goes viral

Mumbai: An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by his co-passengers in an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Saturday.

The GRP has initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said.

The video shows a dozen people assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.

A elderly old Muslim Haji Ashraf Munyar was beaten, assaulted, slapped & harassed in a running train to Kalyan over allegations of carrying beef.

“The humiliation threat and violence against Muslim as been normalised to the roots, The government should take steps to prevent it” pic.twitter.com/oKYOw8A522 — Noor Mahvish (@TheNoorMahvish) August 31, 2024

According to the GRP, the victim, Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling to his daughter's house in Kalyan when he was allegedly beaten up by his co-passengers near Igatpuri on suspicion that he was carrying beef.

"We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on," the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far.