Elderly man attacked by tiger in MP's Balaghat dies in hospital

Balaghat, Sep 5 (PTI) A 65-year-old man injured in a tiger attack died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Sevkaram Gopale was attacked on Thursday evening while grazing cattle near forest compartment number 580 of Ambejhari beat in Katangi range, he informed.

"He was first taken to Katangi hospital and later referred to the district hospital, where his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries today. The body was handed over to kin after post mortem," the official said.

Area assistant range officer Omprakash Jagane said the forest department gave his kin Rs 2,500 for immediate medical expenses and Rs 25,000 to conduct the last rites.

Compensation will be provided as per rules, Jagane added. PTI COR LAL BNM