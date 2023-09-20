Elderly man attacked with acid over black magic allegations in Jalna, dies after 17 days

Jalna, Sep 20 (PTI) An 85-year-old man succumbed to severe burn injuries suffered in an acid attack carried out after he was accused by two persons of practicing black magic against them in a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Shrirang Shejul, was a resident of Mhasrul village under Jafrabad tehsil.

He was attacked with acid on the night of September 1 and succumbed to burn injuries on September 18 after battling for his life for more than a fortnight, they said.

The police have registered a murder case against two suspects, Nandu Shejul and Bhaskar Sable, both local residents.

While Nandu Shejul has been apprehended, Sable still remains at large. During investigation, police recovered stock of acid from Nandu 's residence, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's son, the gruesome attack took place when the elderly man was sleeping in the veranda of his house.

Family members were awakened by Shrirang Shejul's agonizing cries and found him drenched in chemicals with body parts severely burned, said the police.

He was rushed to Jafrabad rural hospital, from where he was later moved to the Government Medical College and Hospital in adjoining Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for further treatment, but did not survive, they said.

A police sub-inspector said investigation has revealed three months prior to the incident, Nandu Shejul and Sable had accused the deceased of practicing black magic against them.

The duo had confronted the elderly man and warned of dire consequences if he did not stop practicing what they believed was black magic against them, said the police officer. PTI COR RSY