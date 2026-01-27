Elderly man beaten to death over ‘witchcraft’ suspicion in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar, Jan 27 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by a group of people on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’ in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Chhanka village in Manatu police station area on Monday, they said.

The deceased has been been identified as Faguni Bhuiyan.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the elderly man was beaten to death with sticks, and more than two individuals were involved,” said Manoj Kumar Jha, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lesliganj.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Medinirai Medical College & Hospital (MMCH).

Search is underway to nab the culprits, Jha said. PTI CORR RPS RBT