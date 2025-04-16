Elderly man beaten to death, son injured in clash in UP village

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 16 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was beaten to death and his son injured in a violent clash between two groups in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Four people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place late last night in Kadi Nizampur village under the Kakroli police station area, they said.

Sub-Inspector Devender Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Shyamlal. His son Ramesh sustained serious injuries in the clash and is undergoing treatment.

An altercation broke out between Saurabh and Vinod Kumar and quickly escalated into a fight, with members of both sides attacking each other with sticks, police said.

They said when Shyamlal and Ramesh tried to intervene, they were injured.

"The matter is being investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved," police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Aditya Bansal told reporters that the argument broke out over an alleged illicit relationship between Shyamlal's nephew and Shravan's wife of an accused, Shravan.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and four people -- Sharvan, Shivkumar, Nitin and Akash -- have been arrested, the officer said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and additional security has been deployed in the village to prevent further tension. PTI COR KIS ABN DIV DIV