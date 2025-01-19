Elderly man bludgeoned to death by nephews in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) An elderly man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his nephews, who attacked him with bricks here on Sunday morning, police said.

Officials said that the two accused have been arrested.

The incident took place in Supa village, Bakhira area when the accused, Baliram and Shakti, killed Ram Sumer Gautam (65) by hitting him on the head using bricks, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gautam did not have any children and lived with his nephews. He was upset with them for the past week and refused to eat food prepared by the two, the officer said.

The dispute escalated as the nephews reportedly asked him to leave the house, but Gautam refused, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunil Kumar said.

On Sunday a fight broke between them, during which the two nephews allegedly used bricks and nails to assault Gautam. He was injured and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Kumar added.

The ASP said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused have been arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ