Elderly man booked for molesting girl

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) Police have registered a case against an elderly man in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in February and again on August 5 in the building where the accused and the victim live, he said.

As per the complaint, the 61-year-old accused took the minor to the terrace of the building, located in Mumbra area, and the parking area and touched her inappropriately and molested her, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police on Wednesday registered the FIR under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at Mumbra police station. PTI COR MVG NP