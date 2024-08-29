Elderly man booked for sexually harassing his daughter

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 64-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing his daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The 18-year-old woman alleged in her complaint that on July 5 this year, when there was nobody else in the house, her father forced her to have sexual relationship with him, the official of Vartak Nagar police station told PTI.

When she refused to comply, the accused also touched her inappropriately and beat her up, he said.

This happened a few more times after that, the complaint said.

The victim finally approached the police on Wednesday and lodged the complaint against her father.

Based on it, the police registered an FIR against him under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Police are probing the allegations, he said. PTI COR MVG NP