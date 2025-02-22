Elderly man cheated of Rs 30,000 in Thane district

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by an unidentified man who made away with the money in public in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday morning, an official said.

According to police, the victim withdrew Rs 30,000 from a bank and was returning home when an unidentified man accosted him.

The official said the man allegedly told the victim that some dirt had fallen on his shirt and advised him to clean it.

As the septuagenarian proceeded to remove his shirt and kept his bag on the side, the accused grabbed it and fled with the money, he said.

The official said a case has been registered under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused. PTI COR ARU