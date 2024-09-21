Elderly man dead, 4 injured after BMW car hits auto in central Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 63-year-old man died and four people were injured after their auto rickshaw was hit by a luxury car in central Delhi’s Tilak Marg, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 5 am on September 12 when Neeraj Kumar, along with his father Sachhidanada, wife Kumari Salma, two sons Yashraj and Hansraj were going to their home in an auto rickshaw from New Delhi Railway Station, they said.

When the auto reached near Sikandra and Mathura Roads intersection traffic light, a BMW car hit their vehicle due to its impact, it toppled, the police said.

According to an FIR filed in the matter, the BMW car jumped the traffic light and hit their auto rickshaw.

All the five passengers in the rickshaw were injured in the accident, however, the driver escaped unhurt and informed police about the accident, a police officer said.

Sachidanad and his grandson, Yasraj (8), had received critical injuries and they were shifted to LNJP hospital where Sachidanad succumbed to injuries during the treatment on Friday, the officer said.

The driver of the BMW car, bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number, has been identified and will be arrested soon, he said.

A case under section 281 (rash driving) and 125 (a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS has been registered at Tilak Marg Police station and further investigations were on. PTI ALK NB NB