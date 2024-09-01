Elderly man dies after falling from height during building inspection in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 64-year-old man died after he suffered serious injuries upon falling from a height while inspecting renovation work in his building in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Upadhyay, they said.

At around 2.50 pm, the police received information from the Indian Spinal Centre in Vasant Kunj regarding admission of Upadhyay, a senior police officer said.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that at about 10.30 am, when Upadhyay was inspecting the renovation work of his building, he accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor," the officer said.

The man was seriously hurt in his head and suffered multiple other injuries. He was rushed to the Indian Spinal Centre at around 11 am, however he later succumbed due to the fall, the officer added.

"Postmortem and legal proceedings under the BNSS has been initiated and further investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI BM RPA