Elderly man dies after fight with brother over property dispute

Mau (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died after sustaining injuries during a violent altercation with his brother and family in a village under Dohrighat police station here, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Rambhavan Paswan.

Police said a case has been registered based on a complaint from his wife and son.

Dohrighat station house officer Pramod Kumar Singh said, "Rambhavan Paswan died from injuries sustained during a violent altercation with his brother Rampravesh Paswan (45) over a land dispute." According to police reports, Rambhavan and Rampravesh had a long-standing land dispute.

On Saturday morning, when Rambhavan attempted to remove a peg in front of his house, Rampravesh objected, which soon escalated into a physical confrontation involving their families.

"Both the families started attacking each other with sticks," the station house officer said.

He said police, who arrived at the scene after being informed, transported the injured, including Rambhavan, his wife Subhavati (62), son Dharmendra (30), Rampravesh, and several members of his family, to the Dohrighat Community Health Center.

Rambhavan, who was critically injured, was referred to Azamgarh for further treatment, but died on Sunday, police said.