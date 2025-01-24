Elderly man dies after getting dragged under garbage collection vehicle while reversing

Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) A 79-year-old man died in Thane city of Maharashtra after he accidentally got dragged for some distance by the civic body's garbage collection vehicle while it was being reversed on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place near Tulja Bhavani temple in Santosh Nagar area of Diva around 9 am, he said.

"The victim, Sitaram Totam, came to dispose of the garbage when the waste collection vehicle came to his area in the morning. The vehicle accidentally hit him while it was being reversed. He got dragged for quite some distance by the pickup van. The driver and other staff were unaware of it," disaster management cell's chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Totam was later rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

His body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and the police are probing the incident. PTI COR NP