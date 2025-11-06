Elderly man dies after iron gate falls on him at Dhar collectorate in MP

Dhar, Nov 6 (PTI) A 75-year-old man died on Thursday after an iron gate fell on him at the collectorate compound in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Parsaram Dhannalal Jat was walking into the collectorate office when the iron gate collapsed on him, following which he was rushed to hospital by those in the vicinity, they added.

"He was brought here dead. We tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other measures, but could not revive him. He suffered a head injury. The post mortem report is awaited," Medical Officer Ayushi Jain told reporters.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Gupta said further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received. PTI COR LAL BNM