Elderly man dies amid rice trade dispute in Meerut, viscera preserved for probe

Meerut (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A 66-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances following a dispute between two parties over rice trade in the Lisadi Gate area here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashiq Ali, a resident of Shyam Nagar.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both parties are engaged in the rice trade and have been at odds over financial losses, according to the police. The dispute escalated into an argument on Wednesday.

Family members of the deceased alleged that neighbours assaulted him by pushing and punching him in the chest, leading to his death.

Police said the body was sent for a post-mortem, which did not reveal any injury marks.

"As the cause of death could not be ascertained, viscera samples have been preserved for chemical examination," police said, adding that further legal action would be taken after the report and investigation. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL