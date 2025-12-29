Elderly man dies by suicide in Bengal's Purulia; kin allege stress over voter list review

Raghunathpur (WB), Dec 29 (PTI) An 82-year-old man died reportedly by suicide in West Bengal’s Purulia district, with his family alleging that fear related to the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls drove him to take the step, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Durjan Majhi, a tribal resident of Choutala village within Para police station limits.

According to family members, Majhi had submitted his enumeration form as part of the SIR process but was later asked to appear for a hearing under the review exercise.

Majhi's family alleged that he had been under severe mental stress since receiving the notice.

"He was extremely anxious and had not been eating properly for the last two days," a family member claimed.

Majhi left his house on Monday morning and was later found dead on the railway tracks on Adra–Santaldih section, police said.

Following the incident, Trinamool Congress leaders visited the victim's residence.

Block Trinamool Congress president Manoj Saha termed the incident "unfortunate" and claimed that people were living in fear due to what he described as "faulty decisions" of the Election Commission.

"We stand by the family. The Election Commission must take responsibility for this death," he said. PTI SCH MNB