Elderly man dies in Bengal, family alleges assault by TMC leader for protesting illegal construction

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) An elderly man died in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after being allegedly assaulted by a TMC councillor for protesting illegal construction, his family alleged in a police complaint on Sunday.

Police said they have registered a case of unnatural death and are interrogating Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, the TMC councillor of North Barrackpore Municipality's ward 23.

Tulsi Adhikari, the deceased, was protesting the illegal construction in front of his house, which has been underway for days. On Saturday, Bhattacharya arrived at the spot, and a heated exchange started with Adhikari, his family alleged in the police complaint.

As the situation escalated, Bhattacharya allegedly assaulted Adhikari and his son, Hemanta, according to the police complaint.

Bhattacharya repeatedly punched, slapped and kicked the elderly man, following which he collapsed. He was taken to Jagadish Chandra Bose Hospital in Barrackpore Cantonment, where doctors declared him dead, the family claimed.

The TMC leader denied the allegations, calling them "baseless and politically motivated".

"I did not assault anyone. I am being defamed for political reasons. Any death is unfortunate, but I did not hit him. Rather, they attacked me. The son of the deceased had grabbed my neck and pushed me. The CCTV footage will confirm that," he claimed.

Police said they have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, which will confirm the cause of the death.

Locals staged a demonstration, demanding the immediate arrest of Bhattacharya.

Former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh claimed the police were shielding the TMC leader. PTI SUS SOM