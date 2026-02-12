Elderly man dies in blaze in Arunachal village

Itanagar, Feb 12 (PTI) An 80-year-old man died in a blaze in a village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in a house in Simong village in the morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tabo Danggen, the owner of the house that was gutted in the blaze, which originated in the kitchen, he said.

He was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Local MLA Alo Libang, along with Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, Superintendent of Police Token Saring and District Disaster Management Officer Anie Yangfo, visited the spot.

The team assessed the situation and provided immediate relief to the affected family.

Officials said the necessary formalities for processing the final compensation for the damaged house are underway as per government norms.

The district administration expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of all possible support.