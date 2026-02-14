Elderly man dies, nine injured in bee attack in Odisha

Kendrapara (Odisha), Feb 14 (PTI) A 76-year-old man died and at least nine others were injured when a swarm of bees attacked them in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Jaguleipada village under the Rajkanika Police Station limits when the bees attacked them, a senior officer said.

Bailochan Biswal died at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital during treatment, while all the injured people were discharged after treatment, he said.

A two-foot-long beehive was discovered on a tree on the village school premises, the officer said. PTI COR AAM AAM BDC