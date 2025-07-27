Elderly man dies of electrocution in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Jul 27 (PTI) A 75-year-old man got electrocuted after coming into contact with a snapped live wire in his farm at Olassery in this north Kerala district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased man was identified as Marimuthu, a local farmer.

According to family members, the man went to the adjacent farm in the morning to pick coconuts and was found dead there later, police said.

An electric line, attached to the pumphouse in the place, was found broken and the man was suspected to have met with the tragedy after coming into contact with it, they said.

A number of cases of electrocution were reported from various places of the state recently.

The electrocution of an eighth standard student, after coming into contact with a live wire, at an aided school in Thevalakkara in Kollam district triggered a political row in the state last week. PTI LGK ADB