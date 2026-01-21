Elderly man dies of heart attack in Bengal, family blames SIR anxiety

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) An elderly man died in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with his family alleging that anxiety over the SIR exercise led to a fatal heart attack, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Sahar Ali Mondal, was among five members of a family who had received notices to appear for a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls scheduled for Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Purba Madartala village in Haroa, he added.

Family members claimed Mondal had been under severe mental stress since receiving the notice, worrying about the status of his sons' names on the voters' list and possible legal or administrative complications.

The incident has escalated into a political controversy, with the ruling Trinamool Congress alleging that fear surrounding the SIR process has led to multiple deaths across the state.

Local TMC panchayat member Swapan Mondal demanded an immediate halt to the SIR exercise, accusing the BJP of politicising the process through the Election Commission.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations, denying any link between the SIR process and the death.