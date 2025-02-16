Elderly man dies, two injured in bee attack in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) An elderly man died and two others were injured when a swarm of bees attacked pedestrians in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Bairia-Thamhanpura-Sagarpali road in Narhi area on Saturday afternoon when a swarm of bees descended on the road and attacked passersby.

Raghunath Yadav (75) from Ichchha Choubey Ka Pura village died after being stung multiple times, while two other villagers, Nakshatra Yadav (70) and Bhuar Yadav (40), were injured and are undergoing treatment, Station House Officer (SHO) Nadeem Ahmed Faridi said.

The SHO said that the matter is being investigated, though no formal complaint has been filed so far.