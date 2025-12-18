Elderly man drives SUV on railway track in Nagaland's Dimapur, arrested

Dimapur, Dec 18 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly drove his SUV on railway tracks in Nagaland’s Dimapur, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday when the elderly man, a resident of Signal Angami here, entered the tracks with his vehicle, which got stuck on Line No. 1 near the Dimapur Railway Station platform, they said.

Police personnel, in coordination with railway authorities, rushed to the spot and safely removed the vehicle from the tracks, an officer said.

No injuries or damage to railway property have been reported, he said.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that the incident was the result of gross negligence, and violation of traffic and railway safety norms, the officer said.

The man has been arrested and the SUV impounded, he said.

Police said investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances of the incident, including whether alcohol or any other substance was consumed by the person. PTI CORR NBS RBT