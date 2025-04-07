Elderly man drowns in dam while fishing in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Apr 7 (PTI) An elderly man drowned while fishing at the Kochi dam in Saoner tehsil of Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

Officials of the Khapa police station said the man, Sattar Aleem Sheikh, a resident of Hingna, left home in a car in the morning on Sunday to fish at the dam, located around 40 km from Nagpur city.

When the elderly man didn't return home by evening, his family searched for him and found his slippers and car near the dam. It appears he slipped and fell into the dam and drowned, they said.

His body was recovered on Monday morning and sent for autopsy, said the officials, adding a case of accidental death was registered. PTI COR RSY