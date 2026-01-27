Elderly man drowns in Saryu river in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A 75-year-old man drowned in the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the body of Shiva Das Maurya, a resident of Piprauli Badagaon village, was recovered from the Saryu river on Monday evening.

Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla said the police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for postmortem examination.

He said Maurya had left his house on Sunday afternoon and did not return.

Family members searched for him but could not trace his whereabouts.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS DV DV