Elderly man found at railway station dies in Jammu hospital

Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) A 75-year-old man, who was found in an unattended condition at a railway platform, passed away at a government hospital here, an official of the railway police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The man on a wheelchair with infected wounds on his right leg was noticed at the platform of Jammu Railway Station on April 16, the official said.

The man was later shifted to the Government Medical College hospital for treatment where he breathed his last, the official added.

The official said that the body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary room of the hospital for postmortem and identification. PTI TAS AS AS